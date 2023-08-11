CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Drivers in Centre County are being alerted of upcoming single-lane closures on a section of Route 1010 on Hubler Ridge Road for drainage improvements.

According to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT), the work on the roadway will take place beneath the I-80 overpass in Marion Township starting on Monday, Aug. 14. PennDOT said the work is part of a bigger project to replace four bridges on I-80.

The work on the projects consists of concrete and asphalt paving on I-80, Hubler Ridge, and Sand Ridge roads, milling and paving, drainage improvements, guide rail installation, pavement marking, and other construction.

Traffic control for the work will consist of lane closures with flaggers enforcing an alternating traffic pattern where drivers will take turns passing through the work zone.

The contractor Glenn O. Hawbaker, Inc. of State College will place concrete barriers along the right shoulder of the road in preparation for a long-term single-lane closure that will go into effect later in August.

PennDOT expects to install temporary traffic signals on Thursday, Aug. 17 and they will become fully active by Thursday, Aug. 24.

Construction on the $22 million project will continue through the 2026 construction season.