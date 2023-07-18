INDIANA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Drivers should expect a delay on Route 22 westbound from now until the end of August in Indiana County.

All traffic will be restricted with alternating lane closures due to repairs on the State Route 403 bridge over Route 22. The full closure of the eastbound lane of Route 22 under the bridge will begin at the end of July following the westbound closure.

Route 22 westbound will be closed nightly from 11 p.m. to 5 p.m. between McFeaters Road and the State Route 403 on-ramp.

Westbound traffic will be detoured in Ebensburg using U.S. Route 219 North to U.S. Route 422 to U.S. Route 119 South to Blairsville. Eastbound traffic will be detoured using the on and off ramps around the structure.

More information about the lane closures can be found on PennDOT’s website.