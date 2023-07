CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – A multi-vehicle crash on Thursday, July 13 has left westbound lanes closed on I-80.

The crash happened between two tractor-trailers westbound between Exit 158 (US 220 South/PA 150 -Milersburg) and Exit 147 (Pa 144 Snow Shoe).

Details about the crash are limited and at this time information about any injuries in unknown.

As of 6:56 p.m., all lanes are closed.