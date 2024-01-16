CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Senator Wayne Langerholc Jr. (R-35) has announced the approval of state funding for two park improvement projects in Cambria County.

In total, $265,000 will be going to projects in Adams Township and Richland Township. The funding was approved by the Commonwealth Financing Authority, an independent agency of the Department of Community and Economic Development.

Adams Township will receive $36,345 for the purchase of new playground equipment for the Mine 42 Playground to replace the existing equipment.

VE Arbutus Little League will receive $228,655 to renovate the baseball and softball fields in Richland Township.

“I am pleased to announce this important funding to improve area parks,” Langerholc said. “These funds will further enhance recreational opportunities and contribute to the overall quality of life for area residents.”

The funds come from the impact fees paid by natural gas developers.