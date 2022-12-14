(WTAJ) – Sen. Wayne Langerholc, Jr. (R-35), a member of the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency (PCCD), announced that local law enforcement agencies are receiving a total of $1.7 million in grant funding.

The announcement was made on Wednesday, Dec. 14 and the funding is through the PCCD’s Local Law Enforcement Support Grant Program.

Grants were awarded to five agencies throughout the 35th Senatorial District to fund projects such as communications system upgrades, body-worn or in-car cameras, surveillance cameras, automated license plate readers and programs focused on office retention and recruitment.

The local grant recipients include:

City of Johnstown, $759,718

Sandy Township, $562,937

Curwensville Borough, $95,982

Clearfield Borough, $75,840

Ferguson Township, $233,750

“As a former Assistant District Attorney, I am deeply concerned about the sharp rise in crime, in our region and across our Commonwealth,” Langerholc said. “This funding will assist law enforcement in turning the tide and ensuring the safety of our communities.”

The PCCD Local Law Enforcement Support Grant Program was created by lawmakers in the state budget approved in July.