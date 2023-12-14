CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Residents in the 35th Senate District who want to help neighbors in need can do so through the annual holiday drive.

Senator Wayne Langerholc, Jr. (R-35) is encouraging residents to donate to those less fortunate this holiday season. His Richland district office is collecting donations of toiletries, socks, gloves, hats and blankets.

Donations can be dropped off at 999 Eisenhower Blvd., Suite E.

“There are many individuals in our community who lack basic necessities. We have a duty to help provide for them and hopefully give them a brighter holiday season. I humbly ask for help for our neighbors,” Langerholc said.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

The donations will be delivered by Senator Langerholc and staff to the Johnstown Soup Kitchen before Christmas.