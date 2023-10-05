CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Senator Wayne Langerholc Jr. (R-35) is hosting two free breakfasts for veterans in the 35th Senate District to show appreciation for their service to the country.

The first breakfast will take place on Oct. 19 at 8:30 a.m. at the VFM Post 1785 in Clearfield. Doors open at 8 a.m. and veterans from Clearfield and Centre counties, along with their spouses, are invited to attend the free event. Those interested must RSVP online by Oct. 8 and 814-266-2277.

The second breakfast will take place on Nov. 1 also at 8:30 a.m. at Young Peoples Community Center in Ebensburg, Cambria County. Doors will open at 8 a.m. and veterans from Cambria County and their spouses are invited to attend this free event. Those interested must RSVP online by Oct. 22 or by calling 814-266-2277.

“I hope local citizens who served will mark their calendars for these events,” Langerholc said. “This is a chance to show our appreciation for the dedication and courage of our military veterans.”