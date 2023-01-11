CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Pennsylvania State Senator Wayne Langerholc is bringing his presence to State College with the opening of a new office.

Langerholc said that the office space at 341 Science Park Road, Suite 201 in Ferguson Township will allow him to help serve residents of the 35th Senatorial District in the area better.

“I am pleased to open a new district office in Centre County, which will enable my staff and I to better serve and connect with my new constituents,” Langerholc said.

Office hours are from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

Senate district offices assist constituents with many services, including PennDOT registrations, status reports on legislation, birth certificate applications, property tax and rent rebate forms, notary applications or unemployment compensation questions.