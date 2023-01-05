CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – With the start of a new two-year legislative session on Jan. 3, Sen. Wayne Langerholc, Jr. (R-35) once again plans to continue his fight against Pennsylvania’s emissions program.

Langerholc has circulated a memorandum to remove Cambria County from vehicle emissions testing.

“This is a fight I’ve been involved in for many years and one I will continue until it is over,” Langerholc said. “Cambria County’s Ambient Air Quality has drastically improved so much that it no longer triggers inclusion in the nonattainment region. It is time that residents are rewarded for the significant improvement and not saddled with this oppressive fee every time they take their vehicles for inspection.

In 2017, the Senate adopted Senate Resolution 168, sponsored by Langerholc, directing the Joint State Government Commission to evaluate the impacts of removing the counties of the third, fourth and fifth classes from vehicle emissions testing. The result of this resolution identified seven counties, including Cambria County, for removal from vehicle emissions testing.

In 2019, the Senate passed Senate Bill 744, sponsored by Langerholc, to exempt Blair, Cambria, Lackawanna, Luzerne, Lycoming, Mercer and Westmoreland counties from the vehicle emissions test. In 2021, the Senate passed Senate Bill 777, sponsored by Langerholc, to exempt the five newest model year vehicles from the vehicle emissions test. Both measures were referred to the House Transportation Committee and saw no further movement.

“My legislation echoes the voices of my constituents calling for an end to this outdated practice. I ask my colleagues to support me in this endeavor and urge the new administration to sign this bill into law. By doing so, we will send a clear message that this legislative session is about common sense and doing what is just and right,” Langerholc said.