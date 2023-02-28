CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – The Senate has adopted a resolution that was proposed by two senators regarding the construction of the Keystone XL pipeline.

Senators Wayne Langerholc, Jr. (R-35) and Gene Yaw (R-23) proposed Senate Resolution 9 which urged the President to restart and expedite the completion of the Keystone XL pipeline.

The project was cancelled through an executive order on President Joe Biden’s first day in office.

“This resolution sends a strong message that Pennsylvanians want to restart the Keystone XL pipeline,” Langerholc said. “This resolution, coupled with our calls upon the governor to remove the Commonwealth from the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative, will position ourselves toward North American energy independence.”

A report from the Department of Energy showcased that the construction of the pipeline would have generated between 16,149-59,468 jobs annually and contribute $3,400,000,000 to the United States Gross Domestic Product.

The resolution will now be headed to President Biden and members of Congress, including the entire Pennsylvania Congressional Delegation.

“The Keystone XL pipeline is critical to our national energy infrastructure and creates thousands of jobs,” Yaw said. “Although shortsighted climate rhetoric has left our national security at risk, we can still pivot and limit the impacts of this geopolitical crisis.”