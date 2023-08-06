ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Families gather in Lakemont Park Saturday for the fifth annual Laps for Liam walk, a fun event with a great purpose.

The event raises money each year for children born with spina bifida, a birth defect that occurs when the spine and spinal cord do not develop completely. Teams walked laps to raise awareness and raise funds and include families with kids affected by spina bifida.

“73% of kiddos are terminated when the mother hears that they are diagnosed with spinal after in their mother’s womb,” Ashley Dugan, Founder and President of the Love From Liam Foundation, said. “So it’s very important that we spread awareness and just spread the love from all these kiddos. Just saying that it is not a death sentence.”

Dugan said the Love From Liam Foundation, which is named in honor of her son, usually raises 12 to 13 thousand dollars from the event.

That money will directly go towards buying medical equipment for children with spina bifida and for the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia’s spina bifida clinic.

To learn more about the Love From Liam Foundation, visit their website.