CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The wife and two daughters of the late Gallitzin fire chief have been displaced after a fire broke out at their home on Saturday.

On Dec. 10 around 8:15 p.m., crews were sent to the 400 block of Church Street in Gallitzin Borough for a working fire in a three-story home, according to Gallitzin Fire Company No. 1. When Station 71 Chief arrived, they found the fire on the side of the first floor and began an aggressive, coordinated attack on the fire.

Firefighters were told all residents, the wife and daughters of former Gallitzin Fire Chief Christopher “Dauber” Cox who passed away from cancer in August, were out of the home, but their pets were still inside. After searching the home, crews were able to get out all five pets — two dogs, two cats and a bearded dragon. Gallitzin Fire Company said one dog and one cat were revived in the yard and transported to a medical clinic.

It’s reported a second hose line was taken to the second floor where crews said they extinguished fires in the walls. Two additional engine crews and one truck crew was sent to the scene, and extensive salvage and overhaul were performed, Gallitzin Fire Company added.

One firefighter from Ashville Fire was transported from the scene to a local hospital for a hand injury and has since been released. The home was saved, though it suffered heavy damage, displacing the family.

“This fire hit home to all personnel on scene as this was the residence of members of our 71 family,” Gallitzin Fire Company wrote on Facebook. “Please keep Jennifer, Avery and Serenity Cox, wife and daughter of past chief Christopher ‘Dauber’ Cox who passed away in August of this year, in your prayers during this difficult time.”

Gallitzin Fire Company gave a special thank you to all departments that assisted on scene including, Keystone Regional Fire, Ashville Fire, Loretto Fire, Portage Fire, Ebensburg Fire, Portage Fire, Glendale Fire, Allegheny Township Fire (Blair County), Cambria Alliance Ambulance, Portage Ambulance, Hollidaysburg Ambulance (Blair County) and Hastings Fire for covering District 71 while crews battled this fire.