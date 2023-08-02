BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Crews were called to an overnight fire that tore through Inlow’s Drive-In in Duncansville.

According to Blair County 911, the call for the fire came in around 1 a.m. at the restaurant located at 285 Inlows Road. Crews eventually needed to call in a 3-alarm fire for additional tankers to respond.

While details are still limited Wednesday morning, the Deputy Chief of the Allegheny Township Fire Department, Todd Glunt, confirmed there were no injuries.

The fire marshal is conducting an investigation into the cause of the blaze.

Inlow’s opened in 1945 and has become a well-known staple in the area, especially for their foot-long hot dogs.

