STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) – Happy Valley Latin Festival returns for a third year to celebrate Latin and Hispanic culture in our area.

Happy Valley Latin Festival will take place on Oct. 7 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at MLK Plaza in Downtown State College.

The event is a one-day music and arts festival to celebrate the vibrancy of Latin and Hispanic culture in Central Pennsylvania and will feature local performers, artisans and vendors.

Festival goers can salsa, tango and samba the day away as they listen to live bands and poetry. Attendees are encouraged to showcase their country’s traditional costumes.

Following the festival’s first year success, organizers created Latin Vibe – a non-profit organization dedicated to the development of Hispanic leadership in State College and surround communities.

The event is free and open to all members of the community.