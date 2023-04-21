CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Area veterans in need of food and other items are getting a much-needed boost in Cambria County.

A food drive hosted by the Laurel Highlands Historical Village collected items on Friday, April 21 for veterans in need.

The drive took place at the Walmart in Ebensburg from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. They collected gift cards, food items, paper goods, hygiene products, blankets, ceramic heaters, new and used kitchen items and towels.

If you were unable to make the event donations can also be dropped off at the Galleria Mall Lottery Booth, Hoss’s in Ebensburg or Johnstown, Kimmies restaurant in Mundys Corner and Stagers in Portage.

The Historical Village said supplies are extremely low and they hope residents will consider donating to help veterans in need.

Veterans who need support or anyone who knows a veteran in need is asked to call the Historical Village office at (814) 241-6123.