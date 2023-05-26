JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) – The Laurel Highlands Veterans Memorial Park is close to being fully restored after it was vandalized about a month ago.

On Friday, May 10 New Enterprise Stone and Lime Company, out of Roaring Spring, donated and installed custom benches. The memorial had broken benches, missing signage, destroyed plants and there were even grave markers that were stolen.

The vandalism cost around $1,000 in damage, According to Laurel Highlands Historical Village Executive Director Ron Shawley. Many of the repairs were from help from businesses and individuals in the community.

The park was created in 2017 to help veterans who suffer from post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). It holds the Armed Forces flags and veterans from different wars and conflicts. The park is open to the public year-round.