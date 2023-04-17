ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) – Take Back Day offers free and anonymous disposals of unneeded medication at more than 4,000 locations nationwide.

In partnership with local law enforcement, Take Back Day has removed more than 8,300 tons of medication from circulation since its inception.

A collection event will take place on Saturday, April 22 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. a the Sam’s Club in Altoona ( 2700 Plank Road).

The Allegheny Township Police Department and the Drug Enforcement Administration will host DEA’s National Prescription Drug Take Back Day at locations across the country.

DEA and its partners will collect tablets, capsules, patches, and other solid forms of prescription drugs. Collection sites will not accept syringes, sharps, and illicit drugs. Liquid products, such as cough syrup, should remain sealed in their original container. The cap must be tightly sealed to prevent leakage.

For more than a decade, the event has helped Americans easily rid their homes of unneeded medications. Whether they are old, unwanted, or expired local law enforcement will be collecting them.