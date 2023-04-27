JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Jefferson County has become the 21st county to join the Law Enforcement Treatment Initiative (LETI).

LETI is a collaborative program between the Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General and law enforcement to divert people in need of treatment services. Meaning that Pennsylvanians in Jefferson County seeking treatment for substance use disorder to avoid arrest by using local law enforcement, county officials, and community stakeholders, to contact the Jefferson-Clearfield Drug and Alcohol Commission.

“As a society, this problem will not get better until we start to reach out to help people rather than sitting back in judgment of them,” Jeff Burkett, Jefferson County District Attorney said. “It won’t get better. “

Attorney General Henry is continuing their efforts of expanding the effort in the Keystone State and Jefferson County became the 21st county to join.

AG Henry said partnering with Jefferson County law enforcement agencies and others under PA LETI will:

• Open their doors to those suffering from substance use disorder.

• Help identify individuals seeking treatment services.

• Assist with ensuring that people have transportation to treatment services.

• Maintain relationships with our local drug and alcohol administration to understand availability, and collect data to study outcomes.

“Opioids and the epidemic of drug addiction claim the lives of 14 Pennsylvanians every day,” Attorney General Henry said. “By connecting individuals to the treatment they need, LETI saves lives, makes our communities stronger, and helps to minimize the stigma associated with substance use disorder. I applaud the work that District Attorney Burkett and our law enforcement partners across Jefferson County are doing to help build stronger, healthier communities.”

Individuals can now walk into police stations or the local drug and alcohol authority and ask to be connected to substance abuse treatment without the threat of arrest or prosecution. The initiative will also allow for police discretion to refer people to treatment rather than arresting them and charging them criminally.

“Partnering with the Pennsylvania Office of the Attorney General and Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office is a wonderful opportunity for the Clearfield-Jefferson Drug & Alcohol Commission and one that will greatly benefit the citizens of Jefferson County,” Chris Grunthaner, Director of Clearfield-Jefferson Drug & Alcohol Commission said. “Our combined efforts will strengthen our ability to connect with individuals who are dealing with substance use disorders. LETI will provide an additional conduit for referrals to valuable treatment services, services that will assist individuals to identify and embrace a commitment to change, all while improving community-policing relationships and taking a big step towards breaking the stigma of drug and alcohol addiction

LETI currently operates in the following counties:

Berks

Bradford

Cameron

Carbon

Chester

Clearfield

Clinton

Columbia

Dauphin

Delaware

Elk

Fayette

Luzerne

Mifflin

Montgomery

Northumberland

Schuylkill

Snyder

Somerset

Wyoming

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

The LETI program will continue the work that Jefferson County has been doing to address substance use in their community.