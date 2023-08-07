CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Concerns are rising in Lawrence Township for both officials and residents after questions have been left unanswered.

Residents of Lawrence Township are questioning the use of taxpayer dollars as well as the accuracy of time cards for supervisors. In 2022 the three Lawrence Township supervisors were hired as assistant roadmasters. The budget was $36,000 for 2023 and they were to be compensated at a rate of $20 an hour.

“We set it $20 an hour and everything was fine until this year, we asked for more accountability as an auditor,” Lawrence Township Auditor Judy Duncan said.

According to Duncan, auditors and residents want the supervisors to be more accountable and transparent. This comes after incomplete documents, including timecards, were allegedly turned in. They created a new document for supervisors to fill out that included what was being done, and with who to create more accountability for the roadmaster positions. The documents also had to be signed by all three supervisors, but it’s reportedly not being done by any of them.

Due to the lack of transparency, the auditors approved changing the pay rate to $100 per month.

“As an auditor, we do want to pay our supervisors if they go above and beyond. We do want to pay them, but we want them to be accountable,” Duncan said.

The lack of transparency and accountability is also causing concern among residents. One resident named William “Bill” Ogden is stepping up and asking questions, but he says they’ve also remained unanswered.

“My take on it is that there’s impropriety or the appearance of impropriety. Both are damning,” Ogden said. “What I found is that there are questionable entries. One supervisor predominantly only uses two different numbers on his timesheet repetitively on several, they don’t even fill out what they did just time.”

When attending meetings Ogden’s says his questions go unanswered and that the unhappiness with officials for ignoring the taxpayers is increasing. Ogden told WTAJ that during one meeting Solicitor William Shaw reportedly insisted that the meeting was not an answering session and this caused frustration for Ogden.

“He began to insist on a five-minute limit on comments. His quote is ‘We’re not here to answer questions’,” Ogden said. “I would ask the attorney who this we is. He’s not a supervisor, he’s not a township resident, he is a paid consultant that I’m paying to work for the township, not against the residents.”

WTAJ did reach out to the supervisors but has not received a response. Auditors are set to have a public meeting on September 5, from 5 – 7 p.m. at the Lawrence Township Municipal Building before the supervisors’ meeting that is set for the same night.

Lawrence Township’s next supervisor’s meeting is also set for Tuesday, August 15 at 7 p.m.

Residents and the auditor’s office are encouraging residents to join. Duncan says she wants items to be fixed now so nothing happens in the future.

