CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A former Penn State assistant professor who alleged that he faced a hostile work environment by dealing with discrimination from his colleagues is suing the school.

Starting in 2015 until he resigned in 2021, Michael Q. Nassry endured unwanted sexual advances from a co-worker who then belittled him, having his work plagiarized, and even backlash when he mentioned school funding being embezzled, his attorney wrote in a 51-page lawsuit that was filed Friday, Jan. 27.

Before resigning, Nassry did try to reach out to his supervisor and then the Penn State Affirmative Action Office and the Penn State Office of Ethics. However with nothing being done about the issues, Nassary “had no alternative but to resign from his full-time faculty position at Penn State,” the lawsuit reads.

Nassry rejected a female co-workers sexual advances, her offer to grab dinner and even blocked her cell number after getting unwanted texts and calls. She then would belittle and disparage him to other colleagues and at professional press conferences, the lawsuit reads. This made Nassary avoid conferences and workshops.

Along with the alleged sexual harassment, Nassry’s supervisor and a graduate student are accused of plagiarizing his works. Nassry submitted a complaint to Penn State’s Office of Research Protection, who then responded by saying that they were not going to investigate. Nassry was told because of his “prior collaborations” with his supervisor, they had “implied consent” to publish the works, the lawsuit reads.

When Nassry was the primary investigator for an Environmental Protection Agency project in 2018, he noticed charges on the budget that were going towards his supervisor’s salary. Nassary was also notified that his supervisor used funds to pay for a travel cost that was not related to the EPA project, according to the lawsuit.

“Dr. Nassry has been caused to suffer a severe loss of professional status and reputation in the community of his peers, serious losses of pay, benefits and other employee remunerations, and an undeserved and painful diminution of his ability to provide himself and his family with the earned rewards of excellence in his career,” his attorney wrote.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

Nassry wants the university to return him to a “comparable position,” along with an unspecified monetary amount for damages.

A request for comment has been left for the university by WTAJ but was not immediately returned.