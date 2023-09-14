MARTINSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Martinsburg Municipal Authority filed a lawsuit against 39 companies over contaminated water they claim that the companies caused.

The lawsuit claims that these companies manufactured, distributed and sold products that contain toxic compounds known as ‘per-and polyfluoroalkyl substances’ (PFAS). The substances are known to move easily through soil and groundwater.

Martinsburg’s water supply is drawn from groundwater sources.

The chemicals are often found in foam used to control and extinguish aviation, marine, fuel, and other shallow spill fires. It’s also used by fire departments for training.

The Martinsburg Fire Department has foam on hand, but their only reason for having it, is because of the Altoona-Blair County Airport in the area.

“We have foam here. Basically, we’re a backup for the airport, so if a plane comes in and crashes, the airport will be there first with their crash truck. We actually assist them then,” Fire Chief Randy Acker said.

A lawyer involved with the matter said that the main reason for the suit is to recover funds to improve water quality for Martinsburg.

Residents of Martinsburg have not received any notices about their water. The levels of the water are within state and federal regulations.

The next authority meeting will be on Thursday, Sep. 21 at the Borough building. The municipal authority has not yet revealed the agenda for the upcoming meeting.