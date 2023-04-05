STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ)– Firefighters are out risking their lives every day, and now they want to give more back to the community by offering a chance to get to know them, and their equipment better.

Members of Alpha Fire Company in downtown State College will be out with the community during their open house Saturday, April 23, from noon to 3 p.m. with vehicles and equipment for folks to interact with.

“We would love for you to come out and meet your local firefighters and learn more about what we do,” the fire department wrote in a Facebook post. “This is a great opportunity to tour our station and see the equipment and tools we use to keep our community safe.”

At the fire department, which is located along West Beaver Avenue, folks will have the chance to meet members while they tour the station, get bucket rides, interact with firefighting gear, and even try out their skills. The fire company will also be handing out snacks and will have giveaways during the event.

More than 100 people make up the Alpha Fire Company, which also has fire departments in Patton and College township, according to their website. In 1899 they started as Union Fire Company, then a year later changed their name to Alpha.