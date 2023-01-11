JOHNSTOWN, Pa (WTAJ) — The Learning Lamp education center in Johnstown received over $220,000 to help jumpstart early childhood education, State Representative Frank Burns (D-Cambria) announced.

A total of $224,790 will help fund a pre-apprenticeship program for high school students interested in pursuing a career in early childhood education. The pre-apprenticeship will serve as a bridge, which will eventually allow students to transition to ECE Registered Apprenticeship and scholarship-funded advanced degree pathways. This can allow those students to earn associate and bachelor’s degrees in early childhood and K-4 education at no cost.

“Schools-to-work programs like this help high school students transition into in-demand careers and get a jump on entering the local workforce,” Burns said. “This is an investment not just in those students and their futures, but in our community as well. In this case especially, since these students will in turn go on to educate the next generation.”

The Learning Lamp is one of 11 programs that was selected for the state grant which is awarded by the Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry’s Schools-to-Work grant.