JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) – Country artist Lee Brice is set to perform in Central Pa. with hit songs like “I Don’t Dance”, “Hard to Love” and “I Drive Your Truck.”

He’s set to perform at the 1st Summit Arena on Friday, August 18 at 8 p.m. Tickets start at $44.50 (additional fees apply for online sales). Lee is a a GRAMMY nominee, a CMA and ACM award winner.

Garth Brooks, Jason Aldean, Kenny Chesney and others have recorded his songs, and he’s performed on numerous TV shows, including NBC’s Today, ABC’s The Bachelor and NBC’s The Voice.

When Lee Brice isn’t selling out arenas, writing and recording songs, or building new brands like American Born whiskey, you’ll find the family man with his wife Sara, two young boys, and baby daughter.

An online-only pre-sale at Ticketmaster will begin Thursday, June 8th, at 10 a.m. The public sale will begin Friday, June 9th at 10 a.m. at Ticketmaster.com and the arena box office.

Lee’s taken nine radio singles to Number One: “A Woman Like You,” “Hard to Love,” “I Drive Your Truck,” “I Don’t Dance,” “Drinking Class,” “Rumor,” “I Hope You’re Happy Now,” “One of Them Girls,” and “Memory I Don’t Mess With.