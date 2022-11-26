BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ)– Leighty’s Farm Market is ready for its holiday year, with the complete opening of their Christmas Land.

Christmas Land is their scenic area located in the greenhouse section of the grocery store, where families can take photos for free. This year features 15 different backdrops to choose from.

Leighty’s Farm Market Owner Donna Meiser said this is something they provide each year as a fun, cheerful opportunity. This year she wanted to give a greater variety.

People are welcome to the area to take as many photos as they want for an unlimited time. You must bring your camera or phone. Tripods are available.

Meiser said she understands people are facing challenges with inflation and pricing this season. These free photo ops are just one-way folks can save a buck and be used elsewhere. Additionally, it makes for a fun holiday activity.

“A lot of people come here that’s just never been here before,” Meiser said. “And you can see the smiles on their faces whenever they go to leave or shop in the store, especially when they come out from getting their pictures taken. It seems like everybody is having a good time.”

Seven-year-old Kolten Walter dressed as an elf for his photo shoot. He said he enjoyed his experience in Christmas Land. The baby Jesus display was his favorite because it’s near his birthday. On his wish list is a waterproof drone and a dance pad.

During the weekends of the 10th and 17th, Santa will be available for photo ops on the repurposed 200-year-old sleigh. From 12 PM to 4 PM, families can get a picture with Santa, hot chocolate, milk, and cookies.

Christmas Land is open during the market’s regular business hours from 7 AM to 9 PM. It’s encouraged to tag the store when posting on social media.