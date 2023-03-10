CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — On Sunday, March 12 from noon to 9 p.m. the DuBois area YMCA is hosting a leprechaun leap and tickets are available now.

The leprechaun leap is a self-guided tour of several DuBois dining establishments. You will be taken to seven different restaurants including the DuBois Country Club, Luigi’s Villa, Winery at Wilcox, Hitching Post, Fort Worth Restaurant, The Gateway Café and finish of the night at Charlie’s Pub.

At Charlie’s Pub, there will be an after-party with live music from 6 to 9 p.m.

This event will directly support the programs provided at the DuBois YMCA.

“It’s one of our special events, it’s a community event,” CEO Dan Dowling said. “This brings awareness to the community about some of the things we have here. This also provides funds for our youth programs here.”

During the event, there will be a 50/50 drawing and a $50 cash prize for the best leprechaun, if you visit all seven restaurants you will be eligible to win a restaurant gift certificate bundle.

You will also receive free food samples at each establishment with the purchase of a ticket.

Tickets are $20 and can be purchased at the DuBois YMCA, the Gateway Café, and the Winery at Wilcox. Only 200 tickets are being sold.