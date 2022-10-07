CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Mount Nittany Health is making major changes to its medical center in State College.

The changes look to improve patient and staff experience.

“It’s something our community deserves, our patients, and our staff deserve,” Dr. Upendra Thaker, chief medical officer at Mount Nittany Medical Center said.

They are expanding their space with a 10-story, 300,000 sq. foot tower. It will add 168 rooms, allowing every patient at Mount Nittany to have their own, private room.

Click here to view a 360-degree rendering of the patient rooms.

With natural light, outdoor space, and enhanced dining, Thaker said it will be less of a hospital environment, and more of a home environment.

“We want the rooms to be more user-friendly, more convenient, ergonomically,” Thaker said.

Thaker said it will be an upgrade for staff as well, with state-of-the-art equipment, plus more places to recharge.

“Some parts of the hospital are from the 70s and so although we keep really good care of it, it’s definitely in need,” Thomas Covaleski, chief of staff at Mount Nittany Medical Center said.

Additionally, the new tower will include telemetry capabilities, outpatient clinics, point-of-care registration, a modernized data center, a central utility plant, a 171-space parking deck and walkway, and improved storage space.

Construction is anticipated to begin next summer.

“We’ll be able to maintain our normal operations during the whole process,” Tiffany Cabibbo, executive vice president of patient services & chief nursing officer at Mount Nittany Medical Center said.

The tower is expected to be ready for use in December 2026.