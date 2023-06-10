ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ)– Let’s Move Blair County welcomed families to Lakemont Park Saturday afternoon for games, food and to get connected with health vendors providing info on how they can stay healthy.

Using their stamp card, people who interacted with vendors got entered to win a variety of health-themed prizes, including bikes and outdoor games. Director of the Healthy Blair County Coalition Coleen Heim said its a small step to get people invested in their health.

“The idea is just for the vendors to share information,” Heim said. “And then everyone who participates with a vendor has the opportunity to win some awesome prizes.”

Each year the coalition does a health needs assessment of the county to take a closer look at what is needed to keep Blair County families healthy. This past year, Heim said something else was sticking out.

“When we did our needs assessment bullying and cyberbullying kind of rose so that was a real concern for families,” Heim said. “So we decided to launch a Let’s Move Into Kindness initiative.”

The event served as the official launch of the Let’s Move Into Kindness campaign. Director of the Initiative Ashlei Nearhoof said it’s something that children in the area have been asking for.

“Initially when the youth connection task force was created, we did a lot of question-and-answer sessions with youth in our community and one of the major things that they talked about that was important to them that they felt our community was missing was kindness,” said Nearhoof.

Kids who stopped by their pavilion played kindness-themed games and got some goodies to take home with them meant to encourage kindness. Nearhoof said this is just the first step and there’s more to come.

“It’s something so simple it’s free, you can literally give it to anybody without paying a cent for it,” Nearhoof said. “We just thought well this is a great opportunity to be able to let our community know that this is the things that our children in our area feel is very important.”