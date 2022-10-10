BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Tyrone-Snyder Public Library was on display as it hosted its third history night on Saturday, Oct. 8.

The theme of the event was military history where different items were on display including a military jeep. Folks in attendance not only got to hear about local history from a historian on the civil war and connections to Tyrone but also got to share their connections to the military and their personal family history.

“We started this about a year ago, actually, and it was just kind of an idea of our development group, and we thought it would be a fun way to do it. It has turned out to be really cool and interesting,” Tyrone-Snyder Library Board VP Gary McGovern said. “It gets people into the library and helps the food bank folks bring donations in for the local food bank as well.”

The library is reportedly looking to host another history night event in the near future, potentially about ghost and haunted history. They expect to make an announcement soon.