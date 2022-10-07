CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – Two free license plate replacement events will be taking place in October.

A plate is considered damaged when letters and numbers can not be recognizable from 50 feet away. Also if a plate has peeling, blistering, discoloration or a loss of reflectivity than it qualifies as a hard to read license plate.

If the plate is considered hard to read, then you can qualify for a free replacement.

The first event will take place on Monday, Oct. 17 from 4 – 6 p.m. This event will take place at 201 6th Avenue in the Heritage Discovery Center Parking lot in Johnstown. For this event, they are advising you to use the entrance off of 6th Avenue.

The second event will take place on Wednesday, Oct. 26 from 4 – 6 p.m. This event will be at the Clearfield County Fair Grounds. The fairgrounds are located at 5615 Park Street. Use the Mill Road entrance for this event.

The event is being hosted by Senator Wayne Langerholc, Jr. For more information, you can contact his office at 814-266-2277.