CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State Rep. Jim Rigby (R-Johnstown) is teaming up with members of local law enforcement to help people replace license plates that have become hard to read.

The license plate replacement event takes place Wednesday, Sept. 7, from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Richland Township Fire Department located on Scalp Avenue. Registration is not required, though officials said plate holders must show a driver’s license and vehicle registration.

“A registration plate is deemed illegible when one or more numbers or letters cannot be recognized from 50 feet or if the registration plate shows any blistering, peeling, discoloration or loss of reflectivity,” Rigby said. “It’s an honor to partner with the Richland Township Police Department and provide this valuable public safety-related service to area residents.”

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

Rigby added that copies of form MV-44 will be available for plate holders to fill out, and members of his staff will handle getting them to PennDOT for submission.

“It will be a quick turnaround for anyone operating a vehicle with an illegible license plate, and dealing directly with local law enforcement allows us to avoid the usual plate replacement fee.”