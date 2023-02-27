CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — When a Centre County woman found out she needed a liver transplant, it was her co-worker and best friend who stepped up to the plate as a donor.

Lynn Whittaker and Kayla Neff share a special bond, but that bond goes beyond just friendship.

“Not only did she give me a second chance at life,” Whittaker said. “But with my family too.”

They met in 2007 after working together in the oncology department at the former Centre Medical and Surgical Associates.

“She was the person that taught me all of her skills from day one,” Neff said.

After multiple rounds of tests, Whittaker heard the words no one wants to hear: she had liver disease.

“It was primary Primary Biliary Cirrhosis,” Whittaker said. “Basically, it’s your own body fighting against your liver.”

Despite taking medication and changing her lifestyle, Whittaker’s doctor told her she needed a liver transplant.

That’s when Neff stepped in as a match.

“The fact that Kayla was able to step up and do that for me,” Whittaker said. “I was able to prevent some of the progression of my liver disease.”

This act of selflessness runs in the family, Neff’s mom was a live kidney donor to her dad.

“I saw how well my mom did from that and how amazing my dad did from that, so for me, there was no question,” Neff said. “I was ready to step up and do it.”

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

Now, almost three months since the procedure, both Whittaker and Neff are doing well. They are using their story to advocate for the benefits of live organ donations.

“You’re getting a healthy organ out of a healthy person,” Neff said. “It’s continuously getting oxygen and blood supply and so the recipient tends to do much better.”