SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Somerset will be making spirits bright as they start the holiday season with its Light Up Night and holiday parade.

On Saturday, Nov. 25, the town will be filled with holiday decorations including the courthouse tree and Sweet Treat sculptures made by Somerset County high school teams.

The event also coincides with Small Business Saturday. 25 businesses will be open for shoppers to score some great deals and free swag bags for those who shop early.

Shoppers can also have a chance to play the “Elves Wanted” hunt to be entered to win a drawing. Those who play go to shops around town to scan QR codes and enter a secret password to find the most elves. The hunt runs through Dec. 15.

At 2 p.m., the Fat Squirrel Eatery pop-up show will open along with the Christkindl Market. The holiday parade will begin at 5 p.m. as the streets close for a caravan to light the Christmas Tree in front of the Somerset County Courthouse.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

More information about Light Up Somerset can be found on their website. For a list of Christmas parades and events happening in counties across Central Pennsylvania, check out our list here.