CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – The fifth annual Centre Film Festival has announced this year’s line-up.

This year’s festival is set to open Oct. 30 and run through Nov. 5. It will feature nearly three dozen filmmakers and dozens of screenings at State Theatre in State College and Rowland Theatre in Philipsburg. MARINETTE will open the festival on Oct. 30 at 6 p.m. at the State Theatre.

MARINETTE is a full-length biographical drama about Marinette Pichon, a legendary Philadelphia soccer star and LGBT+ icon.

Indigenous actor Gary Farmer, known for his performances in Police Academy and Reservation Dogs.

Other features this year include a series of Indigenous films and an award to the Indigenous actor and media icon Gary Farmer.

Gary Farmer, renowned actor from the Cayuga Nation, is best recognized for his performances in the films Police Academy and Reservation Dogs. Centre Film Festival will be presenting Farmer with its Chandler Living Legacy Award.

The films in this year’s festival were chosen from more than 600 submissions worldwide and will feature films by Pennsylvanians and international movie makers. The Festival’s mission is to present global films with local impact and local films with global impact, according to Pearl Gluck, Festival director and co-founder.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

In addition to the screenings, the festival will offer masterclasses with local high school students on directing and set construction, as it has in years past.

Access passes and single screening tickets go on sale Sept. 22. Tickets are free for students.