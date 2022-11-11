Four people wanted on warrants in Somerset County as of Nov. 11. (source: Somerset County Department of Emergency Services)

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Authorities in Somerset County are looking for four people who are wanted on warrants as of Nov. 11.

Somerset County Department of Emergency Services along with the Somerset County PA Sheriff’s Office are searching for the following four people:

Joshua Firm, 31, of the Boswell area — wanted for DUI

Michael Briskey, 52, of the Meyersdale area — wanted for drug charges

Wayne Burket Jr., 43, of the Windber area — wanted for domestic charges

Justin Hunter, 47, of the Somerset area — wanted for domestic charges

Anyone with information regarding their whereabouts is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Warrant Tip Line at 814-445-1413.