CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – NFL quarterback, Eli Manning, went undercover to visit Penn State football run-on tryout and the video took the internet by storm.

Now the Lions Legacy Club is capitalizing on Manning’s Impact and selling some very interesting t-shirts.

They’re selling nine different themes t-shirts for 25 dollars. 15 of those dollars will directly benefit Penn States Football’s 40 run-ons.

“We understand the importance of taking care of every player on the team and we know exactly how important they are,” Chris Ganter, General Manager for the Lions Legacy Club said. “And while they might not get as much publicity and notoriety as some of the scholarship players, they are every bit as important to the success of the team.”

The shirts can be purchased on the online Lions Legacy Club website.