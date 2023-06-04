HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Huntingdon County man is heading to the Netherlands for a unique competition this week.

Gavin Brumbaugh recently won the US title at the National Rookies Stihl Timberstports events in Virginia.

Check out the player above as our Photojournalist Andrew Pifer captured sights and sounds from Brumbaugh on how he became a Timbersport Pro.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

The World Timbersports Competition Starts on Sunday, June 5 and ends on Saturday, June 11. Stick with WTAJ on-air and online to see how Gavin does.