ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) – Comedians from major cities like New York and Philadelphia will perform in Altoona on Saturday.

Caturday Night Live, hosted by the Itty Bitty Kitty Committee of the Central PA Humane Society, begins at 7 p.m. on Nov. 25 at the Bavarian Aid Society on 13th Street in Altoona and, according to the event announcement, the jokes are expected to be hiss-terical.

The lineup boasts names like Jake Vevera, New York Comedy Festival feature and producer for Thee Love Gurus and Idiots on Parade, and Liz Glazer, tenured law professor turned comedian and actor on shows like CBS’s BULL. The headliner for the evening is Michael Harrison, best known for his Dry Bar comedy special and top charting comedy album on Spotify, iTunes and Amazon.

But while comedians are the main act, the cause for the event is no laughing matter. All of the proceeds from the event will benefit the Central PA Humane Society.

“The humane society is a 100% donation organization,” co-organizer Dan Kiss said. “They have no other source of income other than donation so events like this are the lifeblood of it.”

Kiss tells us that proceeds from this event, as well as any donations the shelter receives, go to everyday basic care for the animals at the shelter including food, medicine, cleaning supplies, and the wages of the staff that ensure the animals are safe, happy and comfortable.

Tickets are on sale now and the night will also feature multiple raffles and a cash bar as an additional way to raise funds.

“It’s a pretty good event that’s being put on just because we love the cats and the dogs and we want to make sure they’re being taken care of,” Kiss said. “It’s a really fun night, just getting top talent from Philadelphia, New York, Baltimore, Boston to come here and do their set is pretty incredible.”

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

For anyone unable to attend, Kiss adds that the shelter is always in need of donations of both supplies and time as the population at the shelter is always high. He said that donations such as cleaning supplies, food, toys and leashes, as well as monetary donations, are always welcomed and can be dropped off at the shelter. Volunteers are also needed to clean cages and take dogs out for walks.