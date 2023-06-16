BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Live music is returning to Hollidaysburg with its free outdoor concert series.

Residents can get their folding chairs ready to enjoy music from various bands, artists and musicians. All concerts will be open to the public. Here are the dates and itinerary for the concerts:

Thursday, June 15 at 6 p.m. will be the kick-off of the Borough’s popular Downtown Live concert series, held on the Diamond in Hollidaysburg with the sounds of local Celtic rock band Full Kilt.

Sunday, June 18 at 6 p.m., Hollidaysburg Arts Council brings the PennSoulvanians to Canal Basin Park (rain location: Hollidaysburg Area High School).

Sunday, June 25 at 7 p.m., Hollidaysburg Community Band at Canal Basin Park.

Canal Basin Park concert on Sunday, July 16 at 6 p.m. by Stephanie and the Wild Hearts, sponsored by Hollidaysburg Area Arts Council. (Rain location: Hollidaysburg Area High School.)

The concert on the Diamond in Hollidaysburg will be Hot Wax on Thursday, July 20 at 6 p.m.

Hollidaysburg Community Band performs at Canal Basin Park on Sunday, July 30th at 7 p.m.

Downtown live concert on the Diamond will be held on Thursday, August 17 at 6 p.m. featuring The Pines.

The full Altoona Symphony Orchestra will perform at Canal Basin Park on Saturday, August 19 at 6 p.m. (rain location: Hollidaysburg Senior High), followed by the Altoona Youth Orchestra Sunday, August 20 at 2 p.m.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

The concerts were organized by the Hollidaysburg Borough, Hollidaysburg Area Arts Council, Hollidaysburg Community Band and the Altoona Symphony Orchestra.