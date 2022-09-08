HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — The Osher Lifelong Learning Institute (OLLI) at Penn State is hosting a “Living Well” event on Tuesday.

A day-long event is planned running from 8:45 a.m. to 3:15 p.m. at the Shaver’s Creek Environmental Center. The “Living Well” event is set to feature a selection of wellness sessions centered around physical, mental, social and emotional well-being. There will be speakers, classes and opportunities for social mincingly.

Those interested in attending must register online or over the phone at 814-867-4278 by the end of the day on Thursday, Sept. 8. The event cost $35 per person and $30 for OLLI members.

“In this crazy, fast-paced, do everything in a hurry world, we often lose touch and do not stop to check in with ourselves and ask what we are thinking, doing, feeling,” Kathryn Maxwell, certified health education specialist and mindfulness instructor through The Center for KORU Mindfulness, said.

Maxwell will discuss this topic in her session entitled “Why being Mindful Matters.”

“My interest in mindfulness was sparked when I realized that being unaware of what was happening within and around me in the present moment caused me to lose many minutes in the day. Over time, these lost minutes will add up to hours and then turn into days,” Maxwell said. “Life is too short and precious to waste when we can take steps and use our senses to be alive in the moment.”

In addition to Maxwell’s session, other sessions include, “Living Life Like It’s Golden: Keys to Wellness and Well-being,” “Social Media: The Ups and Downs of Participation and Privacy,” “Navigating Cognitive Decline,” “Dance! Dance! Dance! An Evolution of Dance through the Years,” “Fostering Deeper Relationships with Nature” and more.

There will be a continental breakfast and a mid-day lunch served. Those in attendance will also get a journal to take notes.