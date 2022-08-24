UPDATE: Following the 8-4 loss to Texas, Hollidaysburg’s historic season has come to an end. The team finishes 3-2 in the Little League World Series. Hollidaysburg finishes in 4th place among United States Teams. The team lost their first elimination game after winning 10 straight.

Texas will go on to play Nolensville, Tennesse on Thursday, Aug. 25 at 7 p.m. for a chance to play Honolulu, Hawaii, in the United State’s title game.

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa (WTAJ) — Hollidaysburg looks for revenge against Pearland, Texas to continue their run in the Little League World Series.

After a 10-0 win over Hagerstown, Indiana, Hollidaysburg takes the field again Wednesday in hopes to defeat Pearland, Texas in a rematch game from round one of the Little League World Series. Texas defeated Hollidaysburg 8-3 on Aug. 18. and then were then defeated by Honolulu, Hawaii 6-0 on Monday, Aug. 22. The winner will play Tennesse on Thursday.

The game is set for 7 p.m. at Lamade Stadium and will be available on ESPN. Hollidaysburg will be the home team on the scoreboard. According to ESPN, there were 17,633 in attendance.

This story will be updated with scores and highlights throughout the game. Refresh to see the latest updates.

6TH INNING: Zurek singles to center to lead off the 6th. Shelton blast a homerun to left field, Texas leads 8-4. Boob takes the mound for Hollidaysburg. Wolfe grounds out to third for the first out of the inning. Karel reaches on an error. Karel advances to second on a wild pitch. Cummings hits a fly ball to left and reaches safely on an error. To on with one out. Kahn strikes out for the second out of the inning. Clark grounds into a fielder’s choice ending the inning. McGough grounds out to end the game.

Bottom- Anderson leads off the bottom of the 6th with a line out to shortstop. Phillips strikes out for the second out of the inning.

5TH INNING: Top- Link takes over pitching for Hollidaysburg. Karel singles to left field to start off the 5th. Cummings pops out to center. Karel stays at first. Castillo homers to center putting Texas up 6-3. Clark then lines out to second for the second out of the inning. Richardson lines a single to left field. Mayberry follows that with another single to center. Mayberry is thrown out trying to steal second.

Bottom- Detrick doubles to right, leading off the bottom of the 5th. Boob pops out to center, Detrick moves to third. Hatch grounds out to first, Detrick scores. Hollidaysburg trails 6-4. Rabel singles to center, keeping the inning alive. Dull grounds out to first, ending the 5th.

4TH INNING: Top- Zurek lines out to center for the first out in the 4th. Shelton grounds out to Rabel for the second out. Wolfe comes up to bat and strikes out. Aspen shuts down Texas 1,2,3.

Bottom- Anderson leads off for Hollidaysburg. Kahn takes the mound for Texas. Anderson gets hit by a pitch and awarded first. Phillips bunts into a fielder’s choice, Anderson is thrown out at second. McGough grounds into a fielder’s choice, two outs. McGough advances to second on a wild pitch but Link grounds out to third.

3RD INNING: Top- Cummings leads off the inning with a walk. Kahn also draws a walk, two on, no outs. Clark lines out to center, Kahn and Clark stay put. Cooper Carbaugh strikes out in his first at bat. Cohen Hartman up to bat for the first time, striking out to end the inning.

Bottom- Alex Dively up to bat strikes out to start the bottom half of the third. Hatch pops out to left field for the second out, robbing Hatch of a homerun. Rabel then draws a walk. Easton Metzger grounds out to the 3rd, still trailing 4-3.

2ND INNING: Top- Jacolby Mayberry leads off the second and Anderson enters for McGough. Mayberry pops up to second for the first out. Zurek hits a home run for Texas and they retake the lead 4-3. Shelton grounds out to second. Wolfe reaches on an error to keep the inning alive. Karel strikes out to end the top of the 2nd.

Bottom- Nate Phillips leads off the bottom of the second and lines out in foul territory. McGough lines out to second for the second out. Link singles to left keeping the inning alive. Link advances to second on a passed ball but grounds out to short ending the inning. Texas leads 4-3.

1ST INNING: Top- Tyler McGough on the mound for Hollidaysburg. Jacob Zurek leading off for Texas. Zurek starts the game off with a double to right field. Kaiden Shelton draws a walk. Jackson Wolfe lines out to third. Keeping Shelton and Zurek put. Landon Karel draws a walk, loading the bases. Zurek scores on a wild pitch, Texas leads 1-0. Austin Cummings draws a walk, reloading the bases. Manny Castillo strikes out for the second out. Malachi Clark up to bat, doubles to center, scoring two. Texas now leads 3-0. Ethan Richardson at the plate, grounds out to third ending the inning.

Bottom- McGough leads off with a single to start off the bottom of the first. Chase Link lines on into center field for a single. Two on, no outs. Caleb Detrick up, Link and McGough advance on a wild pitch. Detrick gets a sacrifice fly, scoring McGough. 3-1 Texas. Jackson Boob lines a single to right, moving Link to third. Braden Hatch draws a walk, bases are loaded. Beau Rabel lines one to first and is out, Link scores, 3-2 Texas. Brody Dull is up to bat lines a single to first, Boob scores and we have a tie game 3-3. Aspen Anderson pops out to right field, ending the inning tied 3-3.

HOW THEY GOT THERE:

Hollidaysburg Little League

Hollidaysburg advanced to its first-ever Little League World Series by going 3-1 in the Mid-Atlantic region. Defeating Washington D.C. 7-3 in the first game, they fell to Delaware in game two 5-4. They bounced back though, defeating Washington D.C. 13-0 and got revenge against Delaware, winning 7-3. On Thursday, Aug. 19, Hollidaysburg lost round one to Pearland Texas 8-3. On Saturday, Aug. 20, Hollidaysburg continued their fight, defeating Middleboro, Massachusetts 7-5 to advance in the tournament. Hollidaysburg is still alive after defeating Massapequa, New York Monday, 7-1. Hollidaysburg won in just 4 innings on Tuesday after defeating Hagerstown, Indiana 10-0. They look to get revenge against Pearland, Texas, who defeated them in the first round of the Little League World Series.

Hollidaysburg took the field on August 22 against Massapequa, New York in the Little League World Series. Credit: Phil Andraychak/Johnstown Tomahawks.

Hollidaysburg became the first team from Blair County to reach the Little League World Series tournament. With their win on Friday, Aug. 12, Hollidaysburg, won the sixth Mid-Atlantic Championship for Pennsylvania, tying them with New York state.

Pearland Little League

Pearland went 4-0 to make it to the Little League World Series and win the Southwest Championship. They started by defeating Arkansas 14-2. They then narrowly beat Mississippi 6-4 before beating Texas West 19-0 in just four innings. They claimed the championship after defeating Oklahoma 9-4 on Tuesday, Aug. 9. They entered the Little League World Series by defeating Hollidaysburg, Pennslyvania 8-3. They then went on to lose against Honolulu, Hawaii, 6-0 on Monday, Aug. 22. As they continue to fight through the loser’s bracket, they defeated Davenport, Iowa on Tuesday, 4-0.

In there game against Oklahoma, a now-viral video shows Pearland’s Kaiden Shelton lose control of the ball while pitching and hitting Isaiah Jarvis of Tulsa, Oklahoma in the helmet. After being helped up and cleared to continue playing, Jarvis did the unthinkable and went to the mound as Shelton began crying, upset about what had just happened. He told him “Hey, you’re doing great. Let’s go.” while hugging the young pitcher. The video then took off, turning a scary moment into an inspiring display of sportsmanship.