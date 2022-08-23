Hollidaysburg took the field on August 22 against Massapequa, New York in the Little League World Series. Credit: Phil Andraychak/Johnstown Tomahawks.

UPDATE: After a 10-0 win against Hagerstown, Indiana on Tuesday, Hollidaysburg will take the field again Wednesday evening against Pearland, Texas (Southwest Region champion) That game is scheduled for 7 p.m.

Hollidaysburg play on Wednesday at 7 p.m. at Lamade Stadium. That game will be available on ESPN.

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa (WTAJ) — Hollidaysburg Little League is showing no signs of stopping, winning back-to-back games in the elimination bracket of the Little League World Series.

To keep their season alive, Hollidaysburg will face Great Lakes Region champion, Hagerstown, Indiana Tuesday. Hagerstown fell Monday to Southeast Region champion, Nolensville, Tennessee, 5-2.

First pitch is set for 3:21 p.m. at Lamade Stadium and the game will be available on ESPN. Hollidaysburg will be the home team on the scoreboard.

This story will be updated with scores and highlights throughout the game. Refresh to see the latest updates.

4TH INNING: Hatch continues to dominate, getting his 5th strikeout to start the 4th. He follows that up with his sixth, striking out Gavin White. Gets another strikeout to close the fourth. Hollidaysburg up 6-0.

Nate Phillips leads off the bottom of the 4th for Hollidaysburg, drawing a walk. Hatch pops out to right. The game has entered a rain delay. Metzger bats following the weather delay. Two wild pitches move Phillips from first to third, but Metzger strikes out, second out in the inning. Rabel drops a single into right field, Phillips scores, 7-0 Hollidaysburg. Dull draws a walk to keep the inning going. Anderson also draws a walk, based are loaded, McGough at bat. McGough lines a double to right field, scoring three more Hollidaysburg wins 10-0!

3RD INNING: Preston Allred leads off the inning for Indiana. Hatch continues to dominate getting his fourth strikeout and following that with a one-pitch pop-out. Hall reaches on a walk bring, Vinson to bat. Vinson lines one down the left field line, putting two on with two outs. Cheeseman grounds out to shortstop, ending the top of the third.

Rabel reaches on a single and advances to second on an error to lead off the top of the third. Jaykob Troutwine comes into relief Vinson on the mound. Dull grounds out to third, and Rabel advances to third. Anderson gets a double to center, scoring Rabel. Hollidaysburg up 5-0. Link at bat, ball gets away and Anderson comes in from third to score. 6-0 Hollidaysburg. Link draws a two-out walk. Detrick flies out to center, ending the inning.

2ND INNING: Hatch gets a pop-up on one pitch, one out. Hayden Moore drops a single into right. Hatch gets his third strikeout of the game after retiring Heath Johnson. Jonah Hale lines out to left, ending the top half of the 2nd, 2-0 Hollidaysburg.

Brody Dull leads off the bottom half of the 2nd with a walk. Aspen Anderson follows that up with a single. McGough grounds into a field’s choice. Link is intentionally walked, based loaded. Detrick scores on a fielder’s choice, Dull scores, 3-0 Hollidaysburg. Boob lines one to right, scoring McGough. Hollidaysburg leads 4-0. Hatch at bat, pops out to right field, and everyone stays put. Two outs with the bases loaded for Easton Metzger. Vinson gets Metzger to chase, keeping the score 4-0 Hollidaysburg.

1ST INNING: Braden Hatch starts the game off with a strikeout for Hollidaysburg. Kaden Hall triples to right field. Hatch follows that up with a strikeout, two outs with a guy on third. Cheeseman grounds out to shortstop, ending the top of the first.

Graham Vinson takes the mound for Hagerstown. Tyler McGough lines out to right to start of the game for Hollidaysburg. Chase Link does it again, hitting a solo home run, putting Hollidaysburg up 1-0. Caleb Detrick follows that with a single, then Jackson Boob gets a single. Hatch strikes out, leaving two on with two out. Alex Dively draws a walk to load the bases. Beau Rabel lines it up the middle, bring in one before Boob gets caught out coming home. 2-0 Hollidaysburg.

HOW THEY GOT THERE:

Hollidaysburg Little League

Hollidaysburg advanced to its first-ever Little League World Series by going 3-1 in the Mid-Atlantic region. Defeating Washington D.C. 7-3 in the first game, they fell to Delaware in game two 5-4. They bounced back though, defeating Washington D.C. 13-0 and got revenge against Delaware, winning 7-3. On Thursday, Aug. 19, Hollidaysburg lost round one to Pearland Texas 8-3. On Saturday, Aug. 20, Hollidaysburg continued their fight, defeating Middleboro, Massachusetts 7-5 to advance in the tournament. Hollidaysburg is still alive after defeating Massapequa, New York Monday, 7-1.

Hollidaysburg took the field on August 22 against Massapequa, New York in the Little League World Series. Credit: Phil Andraychak/Johnstown Tomahawks.











Hollidaysburg became the first team from Blair County to reach the Little League World Series tournament. With their win on Friday, Aug. 12, Hollidaysburg, won the sixth Mid-Atlantic Championship for Pennsylvania, tying them with New York state.

Hagerstown Little League

Hagerstown, Indiana advanced to the Little League World Series for the first time after going 3-0 in the Great Lakes Region. They defeated Michigan 6-2 to start the regional round off and followed that up with a 3-1 win over Kentucky. They then defeated Kentucky again 4-3 to win the Great Lakes Region Championship. In their opening game of the Little League World Series, they defeated Midwest champions, Davenport, Iowa, 8-7 on Aug. 18. On Monday, they fell to Southeast champions, Nolensville, Tennessee 5-2 and look to continue their tournament run through the elimination bracket.