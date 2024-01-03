BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Students in Tyrone are preparing to exhibit their skills and talents at the upcoming Pennsylvania Farm Show, scheduled to begin on Saturday, Jan. 6.

The Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex in Harrisburg is hosting the nation’s largest indoor agricultural exposition until Jan. 13. The Tyrone Area High School Future Farmers of America (FFA) Chapter has been attending the event for about 12 years.

Senior Maverick Fleck has been attending the show since his freshman year. He’s excited to receive his keystone degree this year.

“I have been working on this project since the beginning of the school year. It marks the end of my high school career, and I am looking forward to spending a fun time with my friends and fellow FFA members,” Fleck said.

Fellow classmate Remington Weaver will represent the dairy industry as Centre County Dairy Princess, while also serving on the special operations team.

“It is an honor to wear the crown and sash and be recognized as a face that impacts others with the story of agriculture,” Weaver said.

Janice Gilliland has been a livestock handler since she was eight years old and is now competing in the tough livestock showing competition.

“Many people do not realize how much effort and dedication is required to raise livestock. I have had several occasions at farm shows and other events where people approach me with questions about livestock farming. I enjoy answering their queries and helping them understand the process better,” Gilliland said.

The Farm Show is celebrating its 108th year and is showcasing the quality and diversity of Pennsylvania’s agriculture industry. The show presents the theme of “Connecting Our Communities,” and provides visitors with a window into an industry that employs nearly half a million people and contributes $132.5 billion to Pennsylvania’s economy annually.

There are almost 6,000 animals, more than 12,000 competitive events and exhibits, and close to 250 commercial exhibits as well as hundreds of educational and entertaining events.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

The 2024 Farm Show is set to showcase some of the most loved attractions, such as the 1,000-pound butter sculpture, the renowned Farm Show food court, competitions for young showmen and sheep shearers, cooking demonstrations at the Pa. Preferred Culinary Connection and more than one million square feet of interactive agriculture education opportunities.

For more information on the show click here.