BLAIR COUNTY (WTAJ)– Fishermen throughout Central Pennsylvania took to the water today for the first day of trout season.

Streams like the Little Juniata in Blair County were fished as anglers tried to take advantage of the stocking done by area hatcheries. Randy Benson took his grandson Easton out Saturday morning to take advantage of the warm temperatures.

The two joined others near the entrance to Canoe Creek State Park where the parking pull-off was filled.

“I’m taking my grandson Easton out today, his dad is a fish warden, so I get the privilege of taking him,” Benson said. “Easton caught a couple trout today I also caught a couple and the day turned out to be awesome.”

Benson said while he enjoys fishing, he enjoys teaching and spending time with his grandson more.