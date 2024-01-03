STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — ClearWater Conservancy in State College is partnering with local artists to help with their conservation efforts.

It’s part of the organization’s twenty-sixth annual Art & Chocolate event. Artwork donated by local artists is being displayed at 3 Dots Downtown as part of the Art & Chocolate 2024 gallery exhibition.

Patricia House of the Bellefonte Art Museum for Centre County, Erica Quinn of 3 Dots Downtown and Melanie Rosenberger of the Art Alliance of Central PA met in November to review the submitted works and choose this year’s featured art.

The pieces, along with other local items, will be up for bid in an online auction that is set to launch on January 15.

“It’s so neat to see all of the different kinds and styles of art all together,” Event and Volunteer Coordinator Maggie Anderson said. “It’s a wonderful opportunity to see all of these local artists all together in one space and really celebrate their work and the work of ClearWater.”

The artwork will stay up at 3 Dots Downtown until February 2 when ClearWater will host its Art & Chocolate celebration.

Tickets to the celebration are free but you can buy an optional Super Sweet ticket for $35.00 that will feature treats donated by area bakeries and restaurants.