CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — History buffs here’s something new you can dive into and it’s written by an author in Brockway.

When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, Brockway resident Nathan Smithtro decided to use his extra time to write a little history.

Based on the War of 1812, The Forgone War, young apple farmer Simon Smithtrovich recruits his four best friends and creates the Seventy-Sixth Pennsylvania, an elite crack company of grenadiers intent on stopping at nothing to ensure America retains its freedom. In the book, you’ll meet Major Smithtrovich and his friends as they march forward into the Battle of Chippewa, the first major fight of the war.

The book was published in December 2020 after nearly a year of work but not without a lot of research, challenges, and accomplishments.

“I feel like I was holding my newborn child for the very first time,” Smithtro said. “It was just something I felt so proud of like I accomplished something in my life and I’m taking a step, starting a new chapter in my life and I felt like if I can create this I feel like I can create more.”

The book is available for purchase on IUniverse and other places such as Amazon, Walmart, and Barnes and Noble.