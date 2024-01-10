CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Natalie Boland doesn’t want people to forget about essential workers.

That’s why she came up with an idea she calls “Honoring America”. Boland is the owner of Almost Home in Nanty Glo Bar & Grill. On the second Wednesday of every month, the bar chooses workers from a different workforce category to honor with a small, one-topping pizza for free.

According to a Facebook post, the bar is honoring retail workers for January.

“They’re the backbone of America and they deserve something too. So I just decided, this is something that I could do to help the community,” Boland said.

Here’s a list of the workers that will be honored for the rest of the year:

February: Truck Drivers

March: Skilled Craftsmen

April: Bar & Restaurant Workers

May: Education Field

June: Delivery & Logistics Workers

July: First Responders

August: Non-skilled Laborers

September: Beauty/Stylist workers

October: Farm Workers

November: Legal/Political Workers

December: Healthcare Workers

“They helped me though the pandemic. If it wasn’t for the community, I wouldn’t of made it. So I’m just trying to give back,” said Boland.

In order to claim the free pizza, workers must dine-in at the bar. If you have any questions, you can call the bar & grill at (814) 749-3147.