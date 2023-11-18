HOLLIDAYSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) – An area church is looking for assistance this holiday season to help them take care of pets in need.

The Hollidaysburg WinterFest Parade will take place on Sunday Nov. 19 starting at 2 p.m. and members of the Duncansville Evangelical Lutheran Church will be in attendance to collect donations for the church’s All Creation Pet Pantry.

Volunteers will be along the parade route to collect dry and canned dog and cat food. Cash donations will also be accepted and will be used towards assisting those in need with financial support for the care of their animal.

If you won’t be in attendance at the parade, but still want to help, the church has organized a wish list through Amazon to allow members of the community to directly purchase items the organization needs the most.

Along with needing items donated, the pantry also needs donations of people’s time. They pantry is actively looking for volunteers. If you are interested in getting involved, or need more information, you are asked to contact the program coordinator online or by emailing pet@mydelc.org.

If you are in need of pet supplies, the pet pantry wants to help you. They have an assistance form available to complete online so a member of their team can reach out to discuss how they can support you and your pets.