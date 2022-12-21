(WTAJ)–Steelers Fans in Central Pennsylvania are mourning the loss of the four-time Super Bowl Champion Franco Harris.

Harris died Wednesday morning at age 72. His legacy after his football career was just as impactful as his time in the NFL.

Rich Vetock, a partner of Pittsburgh Gift Shop in Ebensburg, said it was a depressing feeling for customers today. While he doesn’t sell any Harris jerseys, it’s something that he may consider adding if the demand continues.

“A lot of them have been speaking about Franco, how sad they were that it had to happen, and they remember him too,” Vetock said. “The younger generation knows but the people my age in that age they all been pretty sad about the whole thing. They talk about it.”

One of Vetock’s favorite plays from Harris was the historical “Immaculate Reception” play in 1972. However, Vetock got to meet Harris once at an airport. He described him as being a down-to-earth person.

“I thanked him for all the memories, and we didn’t talk a lot about football,” Vetock said. “He was such a down-to-earth person, and he indicated how nice it was family got together for Christmas. He like to see more of that. He was a nice guy. Super nice guy.”

The Delgrosso family have been close friends with Franco Harris for over 40 years. President of Delgrosso Foods, Joe Delgrosso, said one of his earliest memories of Harris involved his son, Dok, and Delgrosso’s nieces and nephews hanging around the park.

Even though the two did many business deals, the family said their relationship was more than business. Harris loved people and making sure everyone received acknowledgment.

“He’s probably one of the most recognizable players in the NFL. What he meant to me and my family is just the friendship,” Delgrosso said. “It wasn’t about Franco Harris, the star, the running back, it was more how personable he was. And how he loved people. And just how he loved the family, and we loved him.”

Delgrosso said Harris always put his fans first. He recalled another memory of Harris waving and formulating a conversation with an older women from a multi-story building.

Harris visited Blair County in October to sign limited edition “Immaculate Reception” jars. Under this promotion, any jar sold will have 50 cents to charity. Delgrosso said he hopes to donate $32,000 in honor of his jersey number.

Delgrosso said Harris could’ve stayed longer at the signing if he had the time. He called Harris a gentle giant and always was affectionate to everyone that wanted to meet him.

“He just had a love for people. No matter if we were out to dinner. If we were at Penn State, Franco would always take the time,” Delgrosso said. “Even here at Bellwood at the store. There were people were lined up for two and half to three hours prior to him getting there. He was suppose to be there for an hour and a half, and he would not leave.”

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

Delgrosso said they plan to manufacture the special sauce until the Superbowl.