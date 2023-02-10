CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Area fire companies are getting a little boost after approval of grant awards totaling more than $31 million was announced.

63 tri-county first responder companies from Clearfield, Jefferson, and Elk County will be receiving funds to upgrade equipment, facilities, and training from the Fire Company and Emergency Medical Services Grant Program.

While area fire companies and EMS services spend each day protecting us, sometimes new equipment can be expensive and it’s hard to keep things up to day, according to Clearfield County Fire Department Chief Andrew Smith.

“Receiving a grant is a great weight off your shoulders because trying to follow your budget, fundraising all that you sometimes come up short and then you have to sit back and replan,” Smith said.

Clearfield Fire Department is receiving a little over $13,000 that will be used for new equipment.

“We were maybe $2,000 off from the top amount so I mean it’s a pretty good chunk of money,” Smith said. “Some of our equipment has aged throughout the years so this year I decided that we’re gonna be replacing some of the aging such as a ball valve and a couple of saws.”

Smith said that with low numbers when trying to raise funds allow firefighters to breathe. They also will be converting to battery-operated equipment with the funds awarded.

“Like I said with fundraising low end volunteers and that it’s taking the burden off of them that they don’t have to worry about for a quick minute of how we’re gonna do this fundraiser and we need man power and that and we don’t have it so this is just like putting 2 fundraisers together and being able to receive it,” Smith said.